2024 GOP Candidate Calls Out Lindsey Graham

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate, took to Twitter on Saturday to blast Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) over his push to have Ukraine join NATO. In his post, he argued that Graham’s statements were going to lead to the country being involved in a nuclear war.

In his tweet, Ramaswamy argued that President Biden needed to take a harder stance against “his bully-friend Zelensky.” He added that during next week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, it needed to become clear that they were completely against the inclusion of Ukraine in NATO. He then proceeded to blast Graham for pushing for Ukraine to be admitted, arguing that this is what would lead to the country entering a nuclear war.

On Friday, Graham had stated that he was going to work to get the Senate to pass a resolution so that Ukraine could join the NATO alliance. He had claimed that the majority of senators would be supportive of this move. He had then taken to Twitter to write that when it comes to preventing wars, the best thing one can do is “create security guarantees” that would force aggressive nations to reconsider before they start attacking. Ramaswamy however claimed that the expansion of NATO would be “lunacy.” He further argued that should he win the White House in 2024 then he would not allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to bully him.

This statement was made while Biden is preparing to head into Lithuania next week. Biden is reluctant to agree to Ukraine potentially joining NATO and previously told CNN that he did not believe the country was “ready” to be a part of the alliance.

