2024 GOP Candidate Hits Biden With Brutal Reality Check

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Biden administration has stated that they were going to be taking more action to tighten asylum and further streamline the pathways to legal immigration. On Sunday, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley stated that she was wondering why President Joe Biden had taken “so long” to take action.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who also served as the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration, began by stating that the immigration system had not been broken but rather that the Biden administration had broken it. She added that Border Patrol officers, when asked what they do, would claim they are “glorified babysitters” and that instead, they should be allowed to do their actual job.

She added that the only way to enforce things is through tough immigration laws, similar to the ones she had passed during her time as governor, as well as through a mandatory e-verify program that would block businesses from hiring anyone who is in the country illegally.

She proceeded to state that the border crisis is the doing of both parties and that they should have dealt with this “a long time ago.” Haley then listed off the different actions she would take if she was president, which included defunding sanctuary cities, implementing again the “Remain in Mexico” regulation, firing the 87,000 IRS agents targeting Americans, and increasing the number of Border Patrol and ICE Agents by 25,000. She finally noted that instead of catch and release she would implement a catch and deport process.

