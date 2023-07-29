2024 GOP Candidate Surprisingly Endorses Donald Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has stated that if former President Donald Trump wins the Republican primary race, then she would support his nomination for 2024. However, she added that she did not think it was possible for former President Donald Trump to win the general presidential election.

Haley, who had served during the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and also the former South Carolina governor, revealed in an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday that there was a necessary need for a change in leadership and that a newer generation of leaders was important for the nation to move forward.

She added that if Trump won the nomination she would support him, especially because they needed to avoid the possibility of a “President Kamala Harris.” Haley has previously been very critical of President Joe Biden’s age, especially as he is going to be 86 by the time of his second term. This has led to many people questioning whether he will be able to fully serve another four years in office. Haley argued that in fact electing Biden in this election is the equivalent of choosing Harris to become the president.

Haley also pointed out that it is likely that Trump will face more indictments and argued that he does not have a chance of winning the general election. As she argued, that was the problem, as they needed to have someone in the race who was going to be able to win the presidential election which was something that she claimed Trump is unable to do.

