2024 Republican Schools Democrats on Women’s Rights

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley targeted transgender rights during a Republican town hall Sunday in Iowa when she took a stance against the inclusion of transgender women and girls. Haley suggested that allowing transgender girls to use school restrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity may be one of the reasons for the increase in suicidal ideation amongst cisgender teenage girls. As she argued, it is hard to get girls to accept that a “biological boy” is going to be in their locker room, and that knowing this, “we wonder” why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found last year that one-third of teenage girls had considered suicide.

In the same report, half of young LGBTQ people in the U.S. had also stated that they had experienced poor mental health in the past two years, with 33 percent attempting suicide. However, the report did not include any connection between the rate of teenage girls who had considered suicide with the existence of transgender students in school restrooms or sports.

The Trevor Project also released a report last month, where they found that more than half of transgender and nonbinary children, teens, and young adults in the country had thought seriously about committing suicide in the past year.

Haley, who launched her presidential campaign in February, has frequently addressed transgender issues in her campaign.

