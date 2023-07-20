2024 Republican Threatens to “Beat Up” Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican presidential candidate and Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has now claimed that he would be willing to fight former President Donald Trump wherever he wanted and that if the two were fighting one another, then he would “kick his a–.”

In an interview with Piers Morgan that aired on Thursday, Christie argued that Trump was “78 years old,” which is why he would be able to easily beat him in a match. This was all said in response to a question over who the victor would be in a head-to-head fight.

Christie stated further that he would be fighting Trump whenever and wherever he wanted, whether that was in the debate stage or elsewhere. Christie, who is going against Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential race, has repeatedly attacked Trump on a number of issues. The two men had previously been allies prior to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is the frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, as he has been leading against all other Republican candidates by double digits. A Morning Consult poll recently placed support for Trump at 56 percent, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the only other candidate with double-digit support, was at 17 percent. This means that Trump is leading the race by close to 40 points.

The third and fourth places were taken by millionaire and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who got 8 percent and former Vice President Mike Pence who had 7 percent of voters support respectively. They were followed by Sen. Tim Scott, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and Christie, each of whom got 3 percent.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com