5 Top Promises Kept in Trump’s First 100 Days

President Trump’s first 100 days have delivered on campaign promises with unprecedented speed, securing a stunning $1 trillion in new investments while effectively ending the border crisis that plagued America for four years.

Historic Economic Investments Secured in Record Time

President Trump’s administration has secured over $1 trillion in new investments within his first few months in office, delivering a massive economic boost that Americans have eagerly awaited. The centerpiece includes $500 billion dedicated to an artificial intelligence infrastructure project that positions America to dominate the next generation of technological development. Additionally, Saudi Arabia has committed to investing a staggering $600 billion in the United States over the next four years, creating thousands of American jobs and stimulating economic growth in multiple sectors.

The manufacturing sector is already responding to Trump’s pro-business policies. Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep, announced plans to restart a previously shuttered assembly plant in Illinois while committing to additional investments across other U.S. manufacturing locations. These economic victories come as direct results of the administration’s rapid rollback of burdensome regulations and renewed focus on American energy dominance.

Border Security Restored Through Decisive Action

The border crisis that defined the previous administration has ended almost overnight following Trump’s swift executive actions. ICE agents arrested over 460 illegal immigrants with criminal histories in just a 33-hour period, demonstrating the renewed focus on public safety. The administration officially terminated the controversial CBP One app, which critics had long described as a backdoor entry system that undermined legal immigration processes, and reinstated the legally accurate term “illegal alien” in official government communications.

Perhaps most significantly, President Trump fulfilled his campaign promise to deploy military assets to secure the southern border and assist with the logistics of mass deportations. The administration has already begun deportation flights with military support, targeting criminal illegal aliens first as promised. In a move praised by law enforcement, Trump also officially designated Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, giving federal authorities expanded powers to combat these violent criminal enterprises that have devastated American communities.

Energy Independence Prioritized for Economic Growth

President Trump declared a National Energy Emergency upon taking office, immediately rescinding the Biden administration’s restrictive energy regulations that had contributed to higher costs for American families. Following through on his campaign promises, Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement for a second time, citing the unfair economic burden it placed on American workers and businesses while giving advantages to economic competitors like China.

Trump’s energy agenda has continued with executive orders pausing new federal leasing for wind farms, reversing regulations that impeded Alaska’s resource development, and terminating the electric vehicle mandate that threatened American auto manufacturing. The administration has also signed orders to expand offshore drilling and energy exploration, positioning the United States to once again become energy independent and potentially the world’s leading energy exporter.

Federal Government Reforms Already Taking Effect

The Trump administration has moved quickly to reform federal government practices, signing executive orders that eliminate DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) requirements in favor of merit-based hiring and advancement. Affirmative action mandates have been ended throughout the federal government, restoring equal opportunity based on qualifications rather than demographic categories. Additionally, the administration has ended remote work practices for federal employees, requiring government workers to return to their offices.

True to his word, President Trump has taken steps to increase government transparency by declassifying the long-secret JFK Files, fulfilling a promise to reveal information that had been withheld from the American public for decades. He has also moved to end government censorship of lawful speech and granted pardons to individuals he described as “J6 Hostages,” addressing what many conservatives viewed as politically motivated prosecutions following the January 6th Capitol protests.

Industry leaders across energy, manufacturing, and small business sectors have praised the administration’s swift actions to reduce regulatory burdens and restore American economic competitiveness. With nearly 100 days completed, President Trump’s administration has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in implementing the agenda that voters endorsed when they elected him.