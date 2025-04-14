A Top Democrat With a Shadow That Points to CCP

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s campaign was bankrolled by a fundraiser with direct ties to Chinese Communist Party intelligence operations, raising serious questions about foreign influence in America’s oldest city.

At a Glance

Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2021 campaign received over $300,000 from fundraiser Gary Yu, who is linked to the Chinese Communist Party

Yu serves as co-chairman of the New England Chinese American Alliance and is associated with the United Front Work Department, a CCP intelligence agency

China expert Gordon Chang has called for investigations into the CCP’s ties to Yu and his connections to Mayor Wu

Wu is known for anti-Trump positions, supporting open borders policies, and maintaining Boston as a sanctuary city

Gary Yu has donated over $45,000 to Democratic politicians in Massachusetts since 2018

Communist Cash Flow: $300,000 for Wu’s Campaign

Disturbing revelations show Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2021 campaign received a massive financial boost of over $300,000 from a fundraiser organized by Gary Yu, a figure with documented connections to Chinese Communist Party influence operations. Yu, who serves as co-chairman of the New England Chinese American Alliance (NECAA), has deep ties to the United Front Work Department (UFWD), a CCP intelligence and foreign influence agency known for recruiting members of the Chinese diaspora for intelligence gathering and influence operations across the globe.

Yu, who founded Boston International Media Consulting, specializes in public relations for Chinese companies in North America and works as a U.S. talent recruiter for several Chinese regional governments. His extensive financial backing of Wu’s campaign raises serious concerns about potential foreign influence penetrating American local politics, especially in a major city like Boston.

United Front: The CCP’s Covert Global Influence Machine

The United Front Work Department isn’t just another bureaucratic agency – it’s a sophisticated arm of CCP intelligence operations specifically designed to influence politics in foreign countries to benefit China’s communist regime. The House Select Committee on the CCP provided a clear warning about this organization’s true purpose and methods.

“United front work is a unique blend of engagement, influence activities, and intelligence operations that the Chinese Communist Party uses to shape its political environment, including to influence other countries’ policy toward the [People’s Republic of China] and to gain access to advanced foreign technology,” it wrote. “It is carried out by an extensive and well-documented network of organizations operating in parallel to the People’s Republic of China’s foreign ministry and intelligence services that seeks to influence universities, think tanks, civic groups, other prominent individuals and institutions, and public opinion broadly.” said The House Select Committee on the CCP.

The Committee’s assessment confirms what national security experts have long warned: the CCP actively works to influence American politics at every level, using money and connections to gain leverage and access to sensitive information. Yu’s significant fundraising efforts for Wu fit perfectly into this established pattern of operation.

China Expert Calls for Investigation

Renowned China expert Gordon Chang has issued a stark warning about the implications of these connections, calling for immediate investigation of the ties between Yu, the CCP, and Mayor Wu.

“There is no ethnic Chinese official in America who is not targeted. It’s time for law enforcement to investigate the CCP’s ties to Gary Yu and Yu’s ties to Mayor Michelle Wu.” said Gordon Chang.

Chang further questioned whether Wu’s political positions might be influenced by these connections, stating: “Wu’s ultra-leftism makes her the perfect candidate for CCP recruitment and capture. Or do we have it backward? Is her ultra-leftism the result of CCP recruitment and capture? More than just the people of Boston would like to know.”

A Pattern of Pro-China Policies?

Wu has established herself as a staunch opponent of President Trump’s immigration policies and a defender of sanctuary city status for Boston. When called to testify before Congress about the impacts of illegal immigration on American cities, Wu spent an astounding $650,000 in taxpayer funds to prepare for the hearing.

In her State of the City address, Wu boldly declared her opposition to President Trump’s immigration stance, proclaiming, “Come high water or hell—no matter who threatens to bring it—Boston has stood up for the people we love and the country we built. And we’re not stopping now.” This defiant rhetoric perfectly aligns with CCP interests in promoting lax border policies that weaken American sovereignty and national security.

Broader Democratic Influence Operation

Yu’s political contributions extend beyond Wu’s campaign. Since 2018, he has donated $45,515 to local Democratic politicians, including contributions to Governor Maura Healey and State Auditor Diana DiZoglio. This pattern suggests a strategic effort to cultivate influence across multiple levels of Massachusetts government.

“The Communist Party’s UFWD never rests.” said Gordon Chang.

Mayor Wu’s office has consistently refused to comment on these troubling connections, raising further questions about transparency and accountability. The people of Boston deserve to know if their elected leader’s policies are being influenced by foreign communist money. As this story develops, the broader implications for American national security and the integrity of our democratic processes are coming into sharper focus.