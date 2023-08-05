Allegations of Biden Cover Up Run Rampant

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – ABC’s Linsey Davis, during her recent interview, with Vice President Kamala Harris had dedicated less than 30 seconds in addressing the corruption allegations against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over their foreign business dealings.

The interview was taped on Friday and released on Monday on the network’s streaming platform. During the interview there was a wide range of questions addressed, however none of them were particularly hard-hitting.

In the past few weeks, there has been an increase in the allegations of corruption surrounding the Biden family, with some of the allegations including claims that the Department of Justice had interfered with the investigation into Hunter Biden. These claims have led to many people question whether President Biden was in any way involved in his son’s business dealings.

This however did not prompt Davis to include many questions on this subject and instead only asked about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s recent comments about a possible impeachment inquiry being launched against President Biden.

Harris responded to this by arguing that she did not have a lot to say about McCarthy’s remarks adding that this was just a part of “political games” and that her approach was just to get to work as there is a lot more work for them to do.

ABC News is known for avoiding any coverage of topics that relate to scandals involving Biden. In fact, the network did not at all cover the IRS whistleblowers hearing before the House of Representatives where the two agents had claimed that they had been stopped from asking any questions in the Hunter Biden probe that could potentially lead to President Biden. They further argued that U.S. Attorney David Weiss had been completely blocked from filing any serious charges in California and Washington, D.C. However, Weiss has claimed that this is not the case, even though The New York Times in a report had identified a part of these claims to be true through independent verification.

