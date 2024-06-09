Americans To Lose Their Medicare Benefits?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, a new survey by West Health Gallup found that older Americans were worried about Medicare’s future.

According to their 2024 survey on Aging, they found that 74 percent of Americans between the ages of 50 and 64 are either “extremely worried” or “worried” about the future of Medicare and the possibility that it would not be available to them when they would become eligible to receive it.

That figure has increased by 13 points since 2022 when only 61 percent of people in the same age group appeared to be concerned about the availability of Medicare.

Across all age groups, around 73 percent are worried about the availability of the program when they become eligible for it, marking a 6 percent increase since 2022.

In a press release that was published along with the survey, it was noted that there are many threats to Social Security and Medicare and that there were many people who were concerned about lawmakers not doing enough to protect these services. In the press release, West Health President Timothy Lash also pointed out that these safety net programs are essential for Americans who are relying on them for healthcare and retirement. He added that any possible disruption to them could cause alarm and pointed out that policymakers would need to pay more attention to these issues.

In the last year, there has been a positive turn in the way that funding for Medicare is going, with the fund now being forecasted to run out in 2036. This is a seven-year improvement when compared to last year’s estimate which wanted the bill to run out in 2029.

