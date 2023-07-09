Americans Warned To Stay Away From Where?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In the previous week, there were five reported incidents involving sharks, or potential sharks, stretching from the Eastern Seaboard to the Gulf Coast. These sightings and encounters were observed on Monday and Tuesday in the vicinity of New York, as confirmed by authorities. Fortunately, none of the incidents resulted in fatalities.

A teenage boy of 15 years old was surfing at Fire Island, New York, on Monday night when a shark bit his heel and toes. According to Suffolk police, despite the bite, the boy’s heel and toes remained unharmed. Although he was admitted to the hospital for his injuries, they were not considered life-threatening.

On the same day, a girl of the same age received puncture wounds from an unidentified object in the waters near Robert Moses State Park, located in Babylon, New York. This incident was reported by the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. The girl was promptly treated by emergency medical technicians at the site of the incident.

Following these encounters, authorities deployed drones to capture images of sharks off Long Island, approximately at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials speculated that the sharks were likely sand tiger sharks, a species known to grow up to 10 feet in length.

Later, around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a 47-year-old man near Quogue, a village on Long Island, was bitten by an unidentified sea creature on his right knee. The man confessed that he didn’t see the creature that had attacked him. Local law enforcement concluded that the bite was from a sizable aquatic animal. While the man’s injuries were not critical, they did necessitate medical attention at a hospital.

