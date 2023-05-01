America’s Most Popular Gun Gets Banned

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Washington became the latest state to ban the sale of assault rifles after Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed into law a series of gun safety bills.

During the signing, Inslee argued that an AR-15 was not something anyone needed to protect their family. He further argues that the only purpose of an AR-15 would be to “kill other families.” The trio of bills that were signed into law ban the sale of more than 60 types of assault weapons, as well as create a 10-day waiting period and safety training requirement in order for any firearm to be purchased. Those in the firearm industry are also going to be required to enforce reasonable controls on gun sales.

He added that while it is important that “we celebrate” these bills, they alone are not enough to curb gun violence. As he states, “they are not a total panacea,” and that just because the problem is not completely solved, it does not mean that they should not take action. Washington is the 10th state to enforce an assault weapons ban.

California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York, as well as Washington, D.C. all have assault weapon bans in place. On Tuesday, the White House released a statement commending Inslee and state lawmakers for their efforts, stating that this fight has taken years. The White House further noted that with these bills they had made areas across the state “safer and more secure.”

