An Incredible Discovery Revealed in a Routine Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop in Colorado uncovered 180,000 rounds of ammunition being transported by two Mexican nationals on non-immigrant visas, raising serious concerns about illegal weapons trafficking and potential cartel involvement.

Quick Takes

Caesar Ramon Martinez Solis (41) and Humberto Ivan Amador Gavira (24) were arrested after police discovered 180,000 rounds of ammunition in their vehicle

Both men were in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, which prohibit possession of weapons or ammunition

The ammunition included 150 boxes of .308 rounds and 30 boxes of 7.62 rounds, each box containing 1,000 rounds

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a federal initiative targeting illegal immigration and transnational criminal organizations

The men claimed they purchased the ammunition in Salt Lake City and were transporting it to Pueblo, Colorado

Massive Ammunition Seizure During Traffic Stop

On March 26, 2023, law enforcement officers in Canon City, Colorado pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations, including failure to dim headlights, not using a turn signal, and having a defective license plate lamp. What began as a routine traffic stop quickly escalated when officers discovered an enormous cache of ammunition in the vehicle. The two occupants, both Mexican nationals, were identified as Caesar Ramon Martinez Solis, 41, and Humberto Ivan Amador Gavira, 24. Both men were in the United States on nonimmigrant visas that explicitly prohibit the possession of weapons or ammunition.

Detectives searching the vehicle uncovered approximately 150 boxes of .308 ammunition and 30 boxes of 7.62 ammunition, with each box containing 1,000 rounds. This total of 180,000 rounds represents a significant quantity of ammunition that raised immediate red flags for law enforcement. The ammunition types found are commonly used in rifles, including some military-style weapons, further heightening concerns about the intended use of such a substantial cache. Both men were subsequently charged with Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by an Alien Admitted Under a Nonimmigrant Visa.

Mexican nationals found with 180,000 rounds of ammo Federal charges have been filed against two men from Mexico who were found with 180,000 rounds of ammunition. Our sister station, Fox 21 in Colorado Springs, reports that Caesar Ramon Martinez Solis, 41, and Humberto Ivan… pic.twitter.com/NgwzTcMRCd — Deborah (@Deborah07849071) April 20, 2025

Contradictory Stories Raise Suspicions

After waiving his right to an attorney, Martinez Solis spoke with Homeland Security agents, providing details that raised additional questions about the operation. He claimed that Amador Gavira was his brother-in-law who had entered the United States just one day before the arrest. According to Martinez Solis, they had traveled from Mexico to Denver to purchase a vehicle and then continued to Salt Lake City allegedly to look at another vehicle. His story took a suspicious turn when he admitted that while in Salt Lake City, Amador Gavira purchased the massive ammunition stockpile from a firearms store.

According to federal prosecutors the case against the two Mexican nationals is part of “a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.”

When questioned about the intended purpose of such a large quantity of ammunition, Martinez Solis claimed ignorance but stated his belief that it was destined for Pueblo, Colorado. The contradictory nature of their travel story, combined with the extraordinary amount of ammunition purchased, has led investigators to suspect potential connections to larger criminal networks. The case highlights growing concerns about international firearms trafficking and the role of straw purchasers who can legally buy weapons or ammunition in the United States before transferring them to prohibited persons.

Part of Broader Federal Initiative

Federal prosecutors have emphasized that this case is being pursued as part of Operation Take Back America, a comprehensive federal initiative targeting illegal immigration and transnational criminal organizations. The operation brings together multiple law enforcement agencies to combat these threats, including the Denver Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. These agencies are collaborating closely on the investigation, which remains active.

The seizure highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating illegal weapons trafficking across state and international borders. The U.S.-Mexico border has long been a focal point for the illegal movement of firearms and ammunition, with American-sourced weapons often ending up in the hands of Mexican cartels. This case demonstrates the vigilance required from law enforcement agencies to identify and intercept suspicious activities that may contribute to violence and criminal operations. It also emphasizes the importance of routine traffic enforcement as a tool for detecting more serious criminal activity.