Ann Coulter Blames Trump for Crime

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, conservative pundit Ann Coulter stated that during former President Donald Trump’s presidency there had been a “crime wave” that had started while he was busy putting out tweets. While in the past Coulter had been one of Trump’s biggest supporters and had even penned the book In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! In 2016, she has now become one of the most critical Republican commentators.

Trump and Coulter had a falling out which has resulted in the two often slamming and attacking one another. Previously Trump had referred to Coulter as a “wacky nut job” and had called her “crazy.” Coulter has also backtracked on these statements and has called Trump a “gigantic baby.”

On Saturday Coulter slammed Trump over his position regarding crime prevention and responded to a post on social media by Sebastian Gorka who was one of the Trump administration’s former officials. Gorka who had acted as the president’s deputy assistant in 2017 for seven months has now released a list of things that he believes would not have occurred if Trump was still the President of the United States. Trump is currently in the race to win the White House back in 2024.

In his post on X, Gorca pointed out that there is a way in Ukraine, a high number of overdoses each year, and that crime rates across the United States have been surging. He argued that all of these are things that would not have occurred if Trump was still the U.S. president.

In response, Coulter put out her own tweet stating that the “crime wave” had begun during Trump’s time in office during a time when he was just sitting and putting out tweets about “’LAW & ORDER.'”

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com