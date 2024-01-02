Another Top Republican’s Home Gets Swatted

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, recently disclosed that his home in Naples was the target of a swatting incident while he was dining out with his wife. Swatting refers to the practice of making false emergency calls to law enforcement, leading to a significant response at someone’s residence. This type of incident, often directed at public figures, poses a serious concern.

Scott revealed this information in a social media post, expressing his dismay over the event. He condemned the act as a cowardly and sick attempt to intimidate his family, noting the unnecessary burden it placed on law enforcement resources.

This occurrence is not isolated, as other politicians have also reported being victims of similar swatting incidents. Both Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia and Brandon Williams from New York stated they experienced swatting on Christmas Day. In another instance, Boston’s Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu was targeted in a swatting incident.

Greene, facing this issue multiple times, pointed out that her address in Rome, Georgia, had been falsely reported in emergency calls, but police found no genuine threat. Williams mentioned that local law enforcement contacted him to verify the authenticity of the threat before taking action.

The connections, if any, between these incidents remain unclear. Police in Rome, Georgia, have acknowledged receiving several emergency reports related to Greene’s address, which also coincidentally matches an address in Rome, New York, part of Williams’s district.

In response to the increasing prevalence of swatting, the FBI inaugurated a national database in June to track these incidents. This initiative was propelled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, who emphasized the dangerous and terrifying nature of such attacks.

