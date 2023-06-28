Anti-Trump Judge Lashes Out At Republicans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, former federal judge Michael Luttig wrote an op-ed for the New York Times Sunday criticizing Republicans for their “spineless support” of former President Donald Trump, arguing that it was their support that reassured Trump that upon leaving the White House he was allowed to “purloin” the country’s national security secrets.

Luttig, a former judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was appointed by President George H. W. Bush. In his recent op-ed he is arguing that the GOP has one final chance to move away from Trump and find a new party leader. In the op-ed, he further argues that while the charges against Trump might have been the result of his own behavior, his “political immortality” was the result of the support the Republicans have given him. He has further proposed that the continuous support of the Republican party has resulted in Trump believing that regardless of his actions or behavior he is not going to face any repercussions from his party.

He argues that this point was driven even further following the Jan. 6, Capitol insurrection which reassured Trump that he would be able to “ride these charges” not only through the Republican primary race but also the White House in 2024.

He proceeded to argue that for this reason, the Republicans were as responsible for Trump’s indictment. Earlier this month Trump was federally indicted on 37 counts, including 31 counts that related to violations of the Espionage Act. This is Trump’s second indictment as he was first indicted in April in a criminal case in New York relating to a hush money payment he made ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

