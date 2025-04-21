AOC Rallies With Bernie and Cries Foul

AOC leads Radical Left’s desperate rebrand after Trump’s landslide victory, claiming Republicans “trick” Americans with identity politics while her own party’s woke ideology falls flat with voters nationwide.

AOC’s Desperate Pivot After Progressive Failure

After Democrats’ crushing defeat in the 2024 election, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is on a mission to rebrand the radical left wing of her party. Appearing alongside aging socialist Bernie Sanders at what was described as his largest rally ever in Denver, the New York representative is attempting to broaden her appeal beyond her far-left base. This calculated pivot comes as President Trump implements sweeping changes to eliminate the identity politics and DEI programs that voters roundly rejected at the ballot box in November. Despite the electoral rebuke of progressive policies, AOC continues championing the same failed ideology while absurdly claiming Republicans are the ones dividing Americans.

In a stunning display of projection, AOC instructed rally attendees not to let Republicans “trick” them into thinking they “can be separated” by race or identity, despite her party’s years-long obsession with racial categorization and grievance politics.

“The only chance they have to get away with such an unpopular and hurtful agenda is to stoke deep divisions along race, identity and culture to keep us fighting and distracted. It’s not going to work anymore,” AOC told rally goers. “Don’t let them trick us into thinking we are enemies. Don’t let them trick us into being weak and being into thinking we can be separated into rural and urban, black and white and Latino,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Trump’s Forceful Elimination of Woke Policies

The congresswoman’s revisionist rhetoric ignores the reality that President Trump has already begun dismantling the Democrats’ identity-obsessed agenda through executive action. Upon regaining office, Trump swiftly moved to eliminate costly and divisive DEI initiatives from universities, federal government agencies, and the private sector. His administration has prioritized merit over immutable characteristics, restoring fairness to federal hiring and contracting processes. The American people endorsed this approach at the ballot box, recognizing that Democrats’ obsession with identity politics has damaged national cohesion and undermined American competitiveness.

“Prior to harmful changes introduced by the Obama and Biden administrations, the United States military offered equality of opportunity to every American capable of and interested in serving their country. Yet these two administrations exploited the military in favor of identity politics—harming our national defense, undermining the non-political nature of our military, and eroding morale and recruitment,” Trump wrote in one of his first Executive Orders after being sworn in. “Due to this ‘woke’ assault, the Services together logged their lowest recruiting records since 1940 with a 41,000-troop shortfall in 2023.” – Donald Trump

Political analysts across the spectrum have acknowledged that identity politics played a central role in Kamala Harris’s defeat. Trump’s promise to restore merit-based systems and eliminate race-based preferences resonated with voters tired of being divided by immutable characteristics. Meanwhile, AOC continues to double down on the same failing strategies, calling for a “Democratic Party that fights harder for us” while criticizing fellow Democrats who might be open to compromise. Rather than learning from electoral defeats, the congresswoman appears determined to pull her party further leftward.

Preparing for 2028 While Warning of Conservative Success

As speculation mounts about AOC’s presidential ambitions for 2028, she has taken to social media to warn her followers about the consequences of Trump’s policies. In a recent Instagram session, she urged followers to “prepare” for tariffs, deportations, and what she characterized as “censorship,” despite the administration’s focus on protecting free speech. Rather than acknowledging the failures of progressive policy, she encouraged followers to join activist organizations and “physical community” groups to resist the implementation of the agenda American voters overwhelmingly supported in the 2024 election.

“I think a lot of people were finding out this week what a tariff meant, that a tariff is not what China or some other country pays — it’s what you pay. What we pay. I think a lot of people aren’t ready for mass deportations and what that means. One in every 15 people in this country lives in a mixed-status family. So that means that we’re talking about one in every 15 people potentially having their families broken apart. I don’t think we’re ready for that, including what that means for the economy. I don’t think we’re ready for the censorship that is coming, and for a whole lot more. But our job right now is to get ready, and to prepare.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

While Bernie Sanders has not endorsed any specific successor to lead the progressive movement, pundits increasingly view AOC as positioning herself as the heir apparent. The self-described democratic socialist has criticized post-election Democratic infighting while simultaneously drawing lines between those who oppose Trump and those she considers too cautious. As the Democratic Party faces an identity crisis following its electoral rejection, AOC seems determined to double down on the very policies and approaches that voters have repeatedly rejected rather than adapting to the clear mandate President Trump received in November.