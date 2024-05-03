Arrest Warrant Issued May Be Issued for Netanyahu

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Biden administration is standing against the possibility that the Israeli government could see some of its members prosecuted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) which could lead to arrest warrants being issued over the Gaza war.

On Monday, during a media briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that they were not in support of the ICC investigation, which is also looking into the actions taken by Hamas, not only Israel. She continued by arguing that ICC did not have the jurisdiction for this investigation.

The ICC includes 124 nations that are members, and Israel and the United States are not among the members. There is currently no chance that Israel would agree to have any of its government members prosecuted by The Hague even if a warrant is issued. Still, if there is an arrest warrant against any Israeli officials, including potentially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it would really boost the case being made by other critics in the nation.

The case is predominantly looking at whether or not following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, Israel has been brutal in their counterattack and been in violation of international law by restricting humanitarian aid. It is stated that Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis during the attack while Israel’s attacks on Gaza have resulted in the death of 34,000 people.

The war in Gaza has become central to the United States, as across the country there are protests in many colleges calling for a cease-fire and blasting the actions taken by Israel. Any ICC arrest warrants would intensify the already volatile situation.

