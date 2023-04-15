Attorney Says Trump’s Case Is Compromised

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, former President Trump’s lawyer, Jim Trusty, claimed they would be open to the possibility of changing the venue of the trial from Manhattan, as there is a “stronghold of liberalism” there.

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Trusty argued that Manhattan was “87 percent pro-Joe Biden” in the previous election. He further argued that this could potentially affect the trial and process. These claims about the 2020 presidential election seeing President Biden win in Manhattan with 86.7 percent is something that Trump had previously brought up as well.

Last week, Trump became the first U.S. president, sitting or former, to face criminal charges. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in order to conceal alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and others prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social to point out that the venue for this case was “very unfair” as in certain areas less than “1 percent” had voted Republican. He further argued that instead the case should be moved to Staten Island where a fair trial could be held. Trump also alleged that the judge and his family were very partisan, especially as the judge’s daughter had previously worked for Vice President Kamala Harris and was now working for the Biden-Harris campaign. He further claimed that the entire family was known for being Trump haters.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com