(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In the upcoming 2024 California Senate primary, a unique candidate named Barack Obama Mandela, running as a Republican, has garnered attention with 2 percent support among likely voters, as per a recent poll. This election follows the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein in September at the age of 90. Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to complete Feinstein’s term, who has stated she will not seek election for the seat.

California’s open primary system allows candidates from all parties to compete together, with the top two moving on to the general election. The primary is scheduled for March 5.

Mandela, originally named Mark Hardie, was born in Long Beach, California, and is an alumnus of the University of California. He changed his name to Barack Obama in 2014, reportedly to aid his advocacy for Israel, aligning his name with the then-U.S. president. The addition of “Mandela” to his name occurred later, though the timeline is unclear.

Mandela’s diverse background includes a conversion to Reform Judaism in 1995 and later to Orthodox Judaism. He moved to Israel, joining the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and served until 2002. After returning to the U.S., he served in the U.S. military for three years.

He claimed in his blogs to have served in various IDF units and lived in several Israeli locations. The Times of Israel also reported that Mandela authored a hip-hop translation of the Bible, found on Amazon under the name Mark Charles Hardie.

In 2014, a book titled “Black Hitler: Kobe-Lebron Goebbels Conquers America,” authored by Barack Obama Mandela, was published. The book’s synopsis describes a dystopian America under a white power regime, bizarrely likening its significance to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

A Public Policy Institute of California poll conducted between October 3 and October 19 among 1,395 likely voters showed Mandela trailing behind leading House Democrats Adam Schiff and Katie Porter. The political landscape remains dynamic, especially with the recent announcement by West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin that he will not seek reelection in 2024, presenting an opportunity for Republicans in a traditionally red state.

