Berkshire Hathaway’s latest filing shows big swings in banks, housing, and airlines, reshaping a $267 billion stock book in Warren Buffett’s final weeks as chairman.

Story Snapshot

Berkshire cut Bank of America and VeriSign, and boosted Lennar and Delta.

The United States equity portfolio totaled about $267 billion across 115 holdings.

The snapshot reflects positions as of September 30, 2025, disclosed November 14, 2025.

The filing shows what Berkshire owned at quarter-end, not who made each trade.

What Berkshire Reported Owning and Changing

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its third quarter 2025 holdings in a Form 13F filed on November 14, 2025, covering positions as of September 30, 2025. The report listed about $267 billion in United States equities across 115 holdings. Barron’s reported that Berkshire cut Bank of America by about 27.5 million shares, leaving roughly 483 million shares, near 7% ownership, and trimmed VeriSign by about three million shares, or one-third, to just under six million shares.

Barron’s also reported that Berkshire roughly doubled its stake in homebuilder Lennar to about 27 million shares, including most Class A shares and more than 500,000 super-voting Class B shares. The firm added about seven million Delta Air Lines shares, reaching about 64.5 million shares. The outlet said Berkshire opened a new position in Bending Spoons and made a small additional purchase of Macy’s. These changes highlight bets on housing and travel, while scaling back in select finance and tech infrastructure.

Why These Disclosures Matter for Investors

Form 13F filings tell the market what large managers owned at quarter-end, but they arrive about 45 days later. That gap can confuse readers who treat the data as current guidance. The filing does not show trade dates, prices, or realized gains and losses. It also identifies Berkshire as the filer, not which leader made each decision, so readers should avoid assuming a single hand behind every move. The data is valuable, but it is a rearview mirror, not a live feed.

The pattern is common after each quarter. Headlines often focus on a few big moves rather than the whole book. That can overstate the meaning of selected trades while missing the rest of the portfolio. The Securities and Exchange Commission has noted that Form 13F has technical limits and does not capture every type of investment activity. Smart readers use the filing to see positioning, then pair it with company results and sector trends to judge risk and reward.

What the Moves Signal About the Economy

The bigger Lennar stake points to confidence in United States housing even after years of tight supply and rate swings. More Delta shares suggest faith in travel demand and airline pricing power. The Bank of America trim shows caution on large banks during a shifting rate path and credit cycle. The VeriSign cut reduces exposure to a steady, fee-based internet asset. Together, the mix shows a tilt toward Main Street demand with measured pullbacks in rate-sensitive finance.

Berkshire Hathaway reported a few changes to its 13F equity investment portfolio for the third quarter, including selling stakes in more holdings we have historically ascribed to Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. Here are some key takeaways for investors: https://t.co/YxgqVl3p0k — Morningstar, Inc. (@MorningstarInc) November 17, 2026

For everyday investors, this is a reminder to look past noise. Decide why you own a stock, what could break your case, and what price you will pay. Use Berkshire’s filing as one input, not a command. The market rewards discipline more than headlines. The government’s reporting rules give us snapshots, not stories. It is on each of us to connect the dots, test assumptions, and keep risk within reach of our paycheck and goals.

Sources:

businessinsider.com, sec.gov, barrons.com, 13f.info

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