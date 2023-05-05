Bernie Sanders Makes Bombshell 2024 Prediction

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Senator Bernie Sanders stated that Biden could “win in a landslide” in 2024.

Sanders, who had previously run in the 2020 Democratic primary against Biden, stated that it was no big secret that he and Biden have very different opinions on some things. However, he believes that Biden is still the right choice for most voters in this kind of political climate.

During an interview on CNN, Sanders argued they currently live in a country with a “major political party, the Republican Party, where many- not all, but many of their leadership doesn’t even believe in democracy.” He proceeded to state that many in the Republican party continue to perpetuate the lie that Trump had won the 2024 presidential election. He added that they are also trying to block people from voting, while also taking away women’s right to make decisions about their own bodies.

Sanders went on to state that for those who believe in Democracy, there is only one choice, and it’s Biden. He added that if the Democrats start to focus even more on working-class issues and “start delivering for” them, then Biden “is going to win in a landslide.”

On Sunday, Sanders also dismissed those who believe that Biden’s age could be a problem for his campaign. Biden, 80, is going to be 86 by the time he finishes his second term in the White House if he wins. Sanders, 81, argued that when considering a candidate, there are a lot of things one will look at and that their experience and record are two separate things.

