Biden Administration Proposes Changes to Asylum System

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, the Biden administration unveiled changes to the asylum system, which will include expediting migrant expulsions for immigrants officials consider a public safety or national security risk.

The news comes amid a growing backlog of millions of migrants uncertain whether they’ll be allowed to remain in the U.S.

According to data from an Axios report, the number of asylum seekers and other migrants living in the U.S. “in legal limbo” will have ballooned to eight million by September, which is a 167 percent increase since 2019.

However, according to reports, the new Biden administration rule would allow officials the ability to prevent migrants from getting asylum within days of their arrival in the U.S.

The Biden administration’s decision to tackle immigration — a divisive campaign issue — comes amid increasing backlash from the GOP over President Joe Biden’s blatant inaction at the border.

In campaign ads decrying the surge of illegal immigration under Biden, politicians compare the arrival of millions of migrants at the U.S. Southern border to an “invasion.”

Former President Donald Trump, and GOP Presidential nominee frontrunner, has made immigration his signature issue ahead of November’s Presidential election.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s campaign national press secretary, has defended the use of the term “invasion” in ad campaigns, explaining that the definition of an invasion is an “incursion by a large number of people or things into a place.”

Leavitt also then went on to say that there wasn’t a “better way” to explain what Biden was doing with the “open border.”

The scathing Axios report comes two days after NBC News reported that Democrats were getting a new immigration strategy ready that might include executive actions.

In their report, NBC News claims the White House could invoke the Immigration and Nationality Act’s Section 212(f), which reserves power for the President to determine at his discretion who will be admitted into the U.S.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com