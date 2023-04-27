Biden Administration’s Plan for Border Repair

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has stated that the Biden administration is preparing to announce a new border security plan which is going to help address the expected surge in migration following the lifting of pandemic-era immigration restrictions on May 11.

On Thursday, Mayorkas told reporters at the Department of Homeland Security headquarters that next week they were going to have more announcements to make about the preparations that they would be making ahead of the expiration of the measures. President Biden has repeatedly faced criticism from Republican lawmakers about his handling of the southern border and the immigration surge.

This week, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) filed a vote of no confidence resolution against Mayorkas stating that Mayorkas has been negligent in his handling of border issues. During a Judiciary committee hearing on Tuesday, he had also stated that he was ready “to receive articles of impeachment from the House and conduct an impeachment trial in this body.” He added that until that occurred members of the Senate needed to show the House that they “had enough of the failures from the Department of Homeland Security” and believe that the secretary is not currently in a position to fulfill his duties.

Illegal border crossings are expected to rise following the end of pandemic-era rules, including Title 42, which previously allowed the U.S. to expel undocumented migrants without allowing them to seek asylum in the country as a result of the public health crisis.

