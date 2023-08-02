Biden and First Lady Send Message to Hunter’s Daughter

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden acknowledged for the first time their four-year-old granddaughter in a People’s magazine news dump where they said that for all seven of their grandchildren, they only wanted what was best for them.

Biden, in a statement, to People’s magazine argued that Hunter Biden, his son, was working with Lunden, the mother of the grandchild to create a relationship that would best serve the child. Navy Joan Roberts, Hunter Biden’s daughter, was part of a paternity dispute that first started in May 2019 and finished this month. President Biden noted that during this time, it was important to preserve the privacy of the little girl as much as possible.

Originally, Hunter Biden had denied that he was the child’s father, however, following DNA testing, it was proven that was the case. Last month, the child support case relating to Navy Joan was settled in a court in Arkansas.

According to an anonymous source, Hunter Biden and Lunden Robers were looking to stabilize the grounds of their relationship following the legal case. They added that President Biden and his wife as the grandparents of the child were following the guidance of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts in regards to giving the little girl space and doing everything that would be best for her.

Hunter Biden has four other children, three of whom are adult children he shared with his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. These are Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21. With his current wife Melissa Cohen, he has a 3-year-old son.

