Biden Appears to Confuse Zelenskyy With Putin

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – During his recent visit to Lithuania, aimed at strengthening backing for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, President Biden made a series of verbal errors, including the interchanging of the two involved nations and their respective leaders.

While addressing the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, this Wednesday, Biden mistakenly referred to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “Vladmir,” seemingly conflating him with the Russian President, Vladmir Putin.

Oblivious to his misstep, Biden continued by remarking that he “shouldn’t be so casual,” and proceeded to refer to Zelenskyy as “Mr. Zelenskyy.”

The names Putin and Zelenskyy share are variations of the same base name, with “Volodymyr” being the more common variant in Ukraine.

At a subsequent speaking occasion post-summit, Biden made the mistake of referring to Ukraine as Russia.

“Russia has the power to bring this conflict to an end tomorrow by withdrawing its troops from Ukraine, acknowledging its international boundaries, and stopping its assaults – its cruel assaults – on Russia – I mean by Russia on Ukraine,” Biden stated, correcting himself thereafter.

These slips are just the most recent additions to a series of ongoing verbal blunders by Biden, which included an instance last month when he incorrectly asserted to journalists that Putin was “undoubtedly losing the war in Iraq.”

Such instances have sparked frequent debates about Biden’s cognitive capacity as president. Should the octogenarian be victorious in a second term as president, he would be 86 years old at the end of his term.

