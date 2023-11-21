Biden Approves Funding Bill, Warns More Action Needed to Prevent Shutdown

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Late Thursday, President Joe Biden ensured the continuity of the U.S. government’s operations by approving a crucial funding bill. This action was taken while he was attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, a significant meeting involving global leaders. The urgency of this signing was underscored by the impending shutdown that would have occurred on Friday without his intervention.

President Biden took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his views. He emphasized that while the bill’s signing was a critical step, further actions were necessary. He called on Congress to focus on addressing national security and domestic needs. Additionally, he urged House Republicans to align with the bipartisan budget agreement and avoid dedicating time to extreme bills.

This legislation, a stopgap bill, was passed by the House on Tuesday with a vote of 336-95, encountering opposition from two Democrats, Reps. Jake Auchincloss and Mike Quigley, and 93 Republicans. The Senate followed suit, approving the bill in a bipartisan vote of 87-11. Notably, Sen. Michael Bennet was the sole Democrat opposing the measure.

The bill presents a two-tiered funding approach. Some agencies and programs, including military construction and departments like Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and energy and water programs, will receive funding until January 19. In contrast, other programs, including the Department of Defense and various nondefense social programs, are funded until February 2.

An important aspect of this bill is what it does not include. Key national security spending priorities of the Biden administration, particularly aid for Israel and Ukraine, were not part of this funding package. This exclusion came despite the White House’s request in late October for nearly $106 billion in supplemental funding. This requested funding was intended for various purposes, including support for Ukraine against Russia, aid for Israel in its conflict with Hamas, humanitarian assistance in the Middle East, and enhanced U.S. border security.

The initial proposal by House Republicans included funding for Israel but linked it to spending cuts in the IRS. This proposal was met with disapproval from the White House, which stated it would have vetoed such a measure.

