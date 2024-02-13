Biden Attempts to Trick Voters?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On a recent Thursday night, President Biden issued an address to the nation following the release of special counsel Robert Hur’s report over his mishandling of classified documents. In his address, the President argued that his memory was “fine” and defended his 2024 presidential campaign arguing he was currently the “most qualified person” to serve in the White House.

The address came only hours after the release of the report, which did not include any criminal charges recommendation. Still, Hurr noted in the report that some of the classified documents in question in this case included information about national security, as well as foreign policy and military in Afghanistan. He further wrote that the investigation included “sensitive intelligence sources and methods.”

In his description of the President, Hur referred to Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Hur also expressed repeatedly throughout the report, which is over 300 pages long, that it would be hard for a jury to convict Biden of a serious felony in which the “mental state of willfulness” would need to be shown.

During his address, Biden agreed with the assessment that he is a “well-meaning” and “elderly man.” He proceeded to argue that he knew very well what he was doing and that he was the U.S. president that got the U.S. to stand “back on its feet.” He added that he did not need Hur’s recommendation and that his memory was “fine.”

Biden also blasted Special Counsel Robert Hur for suggesting that he did not remember when his son Beau had passed away.

