Biden Breaks Silence About 2024

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, President Biden once again reaffirmed that he is fully intending on running for reelection in 2024, however, he has not yet made an official announcement about his reelection campaign.

During a short segment with NBC’s Al Roker for the “Today” show on the White House Easter egg roll, Roker asked the President what his plans for 2024 are as well as whether he is intending on hosting any more of these events.

With a smile, Biden replied that he intended to host “at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six.” Roker then questioned whether Biden was telling him that he was going to be participating in the 2024 presidential election.

In response, Biden said that he plans on running, “but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.” For months, Biden and his administration have maintained that he intends on seeking reelection. However, an official announcement has not yet occurred. Previously, advisers had indicated that Biden would be announcing his presidential campaign after the State of the Union address in February, however, that did not happen. Reports also suggested that Biden may be planning on announcing his presidential campaign in the spring.

The latest reports also indicate that Biden might be making his announcement during the summer, claiming that there is “no major rush and a delayed announcement” would give him the space to follow on “being president” and pushing forth his agenda.

