Biden Caught Lying About Inflation

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In under a week, President Joe Biden has lied twice about inflation being at 9 percent when he first took office.

In an interview with Yahoo! Finance, where Biden spoke about the recently announced tariffs on China, the President defended how he handled the economy, while he acknowledged the effect inflation had on Americans.

Speaking to Brian Sozzi of Yahoo! Finance, Biden conceded to inflation going “slightly up,” but suggested that when he entered the Oval Office, “It was at 9 percent,” and now it had dropped to “around 3 percent.”

Yet, according to fact checkers, when Biden took the oath of office in January 2021, inflation was 1.4 percent. It only reached 9 percent about 17 months later, in June 2022, when it peaked.

Now, it’s dropped to 3.5 percent according to data from March 2024, 1.5 percentage points higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent.

Last week, while speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett, who, similarly to Sozzi, didn’t challenge the President on the error, Biden made the same claim.

Biden suggested that there hadn’t been a President in history that had the “run we had in terms of creating jobs and bringing down inflation,” before emphatically insisting that inflation was at 9 percent on his first day in office.

Biden also was defensive about his job on the economy, telling Burnett that his administration had “already turned it around, citing a singular poll in which most Americans believe the U.S. is in “good shape” economically.

The President then lashed out at Burnett about CNN’s polling data, querying how many people the news network needed to call “to get one response?”

He also repeated that at the start of his term as President, people were predicting an economic collapse, lauding his talents for avoiding it and proclaiming that the U.S. has “the strongest economy in the world.”

