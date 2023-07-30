Biden Caught Tricking Black Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Joe Biden, during a ceremony on Tuesday at the White House, boasted about his actions in the civil rights movement as an advocate in the 1960s. These remarks were directed at a majority Black crowd that had been present to witness the national monument established in honor of Emmet Till. Till’s murder in 1955 was a catalyst for the civil rights movement.

As Biden argued, during the celebration it was necessary for them to share the entire history of their nation and the lessons that they learned from that history. He added that this was something he had learned when he had been in the civil rights movement during his youth as well as when working as a public defender.

Biden specifically had stated in 1987, during his 1988 presidential run, that he had never been a part of the civil rights movement, nor had he marched for equality. In fact, he had stated that in the 1960s civil rights was not a primary concern for him, as he was “not an activist.” He even shared how in Delaware he had been working at an “all-Black swimming pool” and had not once considered what the people visiting the pool had been feeling.

He added even more specifically that he had not marched in Selma or elsewhere and that his experience with Black Americans was limited to his own city.

Despite these earlier claims in September, Biden falsely claimed that he had been very involved in the civil rights movement and that during his youth he had come out of that movement. This is something he had also stated before in 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com