Biden Comments on Trump Debate Rumors

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, President Biden told reporters that he understood why former President Donald Trump had been calling for a debate against him. He added that the reason for this was because Trump has a lot of time.

During a radio interview on “The Dan Bongino Show,” Trump had argued that he wanted to have a debate against Biden and that the two should debate. He had added that it would be good for the country if the two of them debated.

Biden responded to these comments by telling reporters in Nevada that if he were Trump he would also be pushing for a debate. He added that Trump did not have anything else “to do.” These remarks were made on Monday ahead of Biden’s trip to Nevada ahead of the Democratic primary in the state on Tuesday. Prior to leaving on Monday, Biden had met with culinary union workers at the Vdara Hotel in an employee cafeteria.

Thus far in the presidential race, Trump has refused to participate in any of the GOP primary debates, however, he told Hugh Hewitt during a recent radio interview that he was looking forward to debating President Biden. He then suggested 10 debates.

In December, the Biden campaign claimed that they had not yet had any discussions about possible general election debates against Trump.

Last year, some people had argued that Trump’s choice to skip the debates in this election cycle was going to be beneficial to Biden.

