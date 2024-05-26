Biden DOJ Sues State for Trying to Fine Illegals

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against a state law that would be imposing criminal penalties on those who were illegally living in the state.

The Oklahoma City federal court dealt with the challenge to the Oklahoma law which would make it a state crime for anyone to be living in the state if they did not have the necessary legal immigration status. Anyone found to be living in the state illegally could face a two-year imprisonment.

This law is similar to the laws that were passed in Iowa and Texas which have also faced legal challenges from the Department of Justice. Many Republican-led states are looking to become stricter on immigration enforcement and have been pushing forward bills that are specifically targeting migration. Such bills include those in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

The Department of Justice has been fighting against the law which they argue violates the United States Constitution. It has also been pushing for the court to declare the law invalid as it blocks the state from enforcing it.

Justice Department’s Civil Division U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton has claimed that this action was brought forward in order to ensure that Oklahoma was adhering to the Constitution and all of the Congress’ immigration regulations. However, the state’s governor Kevin Stitt has argued that this bill is necessary in order to ensure border security because of Biden’s failed policies.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com