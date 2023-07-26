Biden Family Lawyers Attack Marjorie Taylor Greene

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, filed an ethics complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics for them to review the actions of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green after she had displayed during a committee hearing a censored nude photo of Hunter Biden.

Lowell pointed out that Greene’s behavior needed to be “immediately” examined by the office, stating that it was in violation of both the standards of official conduct and the House Ethics rules. He then proceeded to tell the watchdog in the letter he sent that it was their responsibility to make sure that it was clear that the House did not endorse the behavior and actions of Greene which had been in violation of their standards and had not reflected the House of Representatives credibility.

On Wednesday, during a committee hearing that included the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers who have claimed that there was interference with the investigation into Hunter Biden, Greene displayed many photos taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop that show him in a compromised state.

The hearing of the House Oversight Committee was predominantly focused on the testimonies of Gary Shapley, an IRS supervisor, and Joseph Ziegler, a special agent whose identity had not been disclosed prior to the trial. Shapley had been the one to blow the whistle on how political influence had affected the federal investigation into President Biden.

Ziegler, on the other hand, testified on Wednesday that Hunter Biden had included in his 2018 tax returns a $10,000 deduction that was supposedly for a golf club membership but was in fact a sex club membership and payment to prostitutes.

