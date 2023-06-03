Biden Finally Does His Part in Easing the Fentanyl Crisis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, the Biden admin sanctioned 17 entities and people based in either Mexico or China that are connected to the distribution and production of fentanyl-laced and counterfeit pills.

The U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control noted that those sanctioned were either indirectly or directly linked with the trade of die molds, pill press machines, and other equipment necessary for the counterfeits, which are often laced with fentanyl to be created. The action was also completed at the direction of the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and the DHS United States Customs and Border Protection.

In China, pill press supplier Youli Technology Development Co., Ltd., and three Chinese nationals associated with the company were sanctioned. In Mexico, the one entity sanctioned was Mexpacking Solutions, which is under the control of a Sinaloa Cartel.

The sanctions do not only relate to the sale of counterfeit pills, but also to the trade of the machinery necessary for its production. According to the Department of Treasury, the machine that was imported into the U.S. was brought into the country in such a way that would ensure law enforcement would not be involved. Some of the sanctioned entities were directly involved in that trade. Officials have specifically argued that the danger of this machinery being used without regulation is that the illicitly produced pills are often inconsistent in their dosages. This can at times result in pills that have lethal doses of certain substances.

The Department of Treasury officials further noted that this move is an attempt to address the entire supply chain in order to address the global threat that illicit and counterfeit drugs can pose.

