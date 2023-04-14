Biden Fires Several Top Capitol Leaders

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, many top-ranking leaders in the Architect of the Capitol’s office were asked to either resign or be terminated following the agency’s latest shake-up after President Biden fired Brett Blanton, the Architect of the Capitol.

Chere Rexroat, the acting Architect of the Capitol and Chief Engineer, took over after Blanton’s termination in February. On Thursday, he sent out an email to agency staff providing information about the decision to terminate staff and provided additional details. Rexroat added that the Government Accountability Office is going to be conducting a review with a scope that has yet to be defined.

The terminations affected the agency’s “C-Suite Leadership,” with The Architect of the Capitol’s General Counsel Jason Baltimore, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Kraft, Chief Administrative Officer William O’Donnell, and Chief of Staff Peter Bahm all being terminated without reasoning.

One individual said that the incident “was like a Thursday morning massacre,” especially as there had been no accusation of wrongdoing brought forth against the four veterans.

This shake-up came two months after Blanton was removed after it was found in an Inspector General report that he had misused a government vehicle and had even allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer.

The CEO for Visitor Services Beth Plemmons was also terminated on that same day after it was revealed by an Inspector General report last week that he had an inappropriate but consensual romantic relationship with a subordinate supervisor in her chain of command.

