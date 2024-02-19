Biden Fumes Over Mayorkas Impeachment

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden released a statement condemning the House GOP attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Biden is also currently under investigation by the House as part of an impeachment inquiry into his family business.

In his statement, he argued that history would not look well on the House GOP’s attempts to unconstitutionally target a public servant as part of their political games. He added that Mayorkas, who is an immigrant, has served the United States for over two decades in both public service and law enforcement. He proceeded to point out that throughout his career, including when he served as a U.S. Attorney and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security he had upheld the country’s rule of law and has been committed to American values.

Biden pointed out that the impeachment attempt against Mayorkas failed once already on a bipartisan vote, and that the Republicans instead of engaging in these political stunts should instead be more concerned about delivering border resources and increasing security at the border. He added that the same Republicans who were trying to push forward the unfounded impeachment were also the ones opposing the plans that would help secure the U.S. border.

He proceeded to note that Congress needed to take action now as the American people were looking for a solution. He continued by stating that they needed to give them the tools and resources in order to address the border crisis and that it was up to the GOP to decide if they would help in solving the problem or if they were planning to just continue playing politics.

