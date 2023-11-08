Biden Gets Political at Maine Shooting Memorial

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, President Biden visited the memorial outside Schemengees Bar & Grille, one of the sites that had been targeted on Oct. 25 by a gunman. The mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine had led to 18 people losing their lives after a gunman opened fire on two different locations.

The President was joined by the first lady during the visit to both of the sites, Schemengees Bar & Grille, and the bowling alley, Just-in-Time Recreation. The two locations are only around four miles apart. In his remarks outside the bowling alley, Biden argued that he believed that consensus could be reached regarding gun control laws. This was about implementing reasonable, common-sense laws that would help keep communities, families, and children safe.

He added that regardless of the politics one followed this was focused on protecting people who should have the right to go to church, a restaurant, school, or a bowling alley without fearing that they might be shot.

The Oct. 25 shooting in Lewiston resulted in dozens of people being injured while 18 people lost their lives. Authorities launched a search for Robert Card, the suspected gunman following the shootings. The man was found two days later dead.

This was one of the deadliest mass shootings in the country’s history and it was the deadliest shooting since the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

On Friday, Biden commented that throughout his presidency he has had to frequently console the victims of gun violence and that there were too many Americans who had lost loved ones to gun violence.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com