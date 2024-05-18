Biden Gets Terrible Election News

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The New York Times recent poll has found that President Joe Biden is so far not managing to win the support of battleground states against former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 November election.

According to the poll, Trump is ahead in five of the six key battleground states, with the only exception being Wisconsin where Biden is leading the race. However, what is even more concerning is that Biden has been losing support among his key demographics, young, Black, and Hispanic voters. All three of these are essential to him winning his reelection campaign in 2024.

However, while the GOP is celebrating the results of the poll, the Democrats have pointed out that there are still close to six months to go until Election Day. However, Biden’s allies have acknowledged that the president has a lot of work if he wants to be winning reelection in 2024.

Third Way co-founder Jim Kessler argued that the poll should be viewed with the usual stipulations regarding polls that are six months before the election. Still, he argued that the Democrats needed to manage to get to a better place regarding crime, inflation, and the U.S. border if they wanted to have a chance at winning the election. As he argued, they had an important message and actions to take relating to each of these issues, and they needed to get going with it.

On Monday, polling data specialist CNN’s Harry Enten argued that The New York Times numbers in Arizona and Nevada were “an absolute disaster,” while he also argued that those in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan were significantly more workable.

