Biden Hit With Major New 2024 Hurdle

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to launch his reelection campaign for 2024, however, the realities that he needs to address in the 2024 race differ from those he had to handle in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Biden has frequently reiterated that he was planning on running for a second term. He had not yet made an official announcement until Wednesday, April 26.

In 2020, Biden kept a low profile during a time when the pandemic was causing chaos and affecting many different aspects of American life. While his then-opponent then-President Donald Trump had been speaking at many big rallies, Biden had done most of his campaigning virtually from his basement in his Wilmington, Delaware. For the most part, he also avoided large crows and tried to avoid the potential spreading of the virus while also reducing the chances that he would catch the virus.

However, in his 2024 presidential campaign, Biden will not be able to avoid large or small crowds and is most likely going to have to engage in more traditional campaign stops.

The Democratic convention in Chicago is also set to take place in-person and not online this year. Biden, 80, is the oldest president in U.S. history. Republicans have repeatedly claimed that Biden’s age makes him unsuitable for the White House. One Republican strategist, Scott Reed, has claimed that it is “shocking” that Biden thinks he can serve a “second term, let alone the rest of this term.”

