Biden Humiliated After Trying To Trick Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Biden administration took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a point about the Inflation Reduction Act which was passed last year. However, they made one big mistake about the target date by which they aim to have the United States power grid be made up of 81 percent clean energy.

Other users were quick to ridicule and correct the account on their incorrect point. The Biden administration post had a “Community Notes” message in which the error in the post was pointed out. Critics of the administration also ridiculed the post, while those who are tired of the climate agenda also responded to it.

In the post, the administration claimed that the Inflation Reduction Act was going to increase the clean energy used to power the U.S. power grid and that by 2023, 81 percent of it would be powered by clean energy. However, according to the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the usage of clean energy in the U.S. this year is going to be around 20 percent.

If the post that Biden had made was correct, then clean energy usage in the country would have increased by 60 percent within four months. Instead, as the Community Notes point out the target date is 2030 rather than 2023.

“Power The Future” executive director Daniel Turner pointed out that it was already 2023 and that the country was not using 81 percent clean energy. He added that this post did not make any sense, which is why it must have been posted by President Biden himself.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com