Biden Ignores Pentagon To Make History

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Biden nominated Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the next head of the Navy, overruling the Pentagon. If confirmed, she would become the first woman to hold that position.

Biden’s choice does not follow the recommendation made by Defense Secretary Lloyd for the position, as he had recommended that Biden should choose Adm. Samuel Paparo, who is the leader of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

On Friday, Biden pointed out that while Franchetti might be an unprecedented choice, especially because of her sex. She would be bringing to the position 38 years of service to the country. She is currently the vice Chief of Naval Operations and is the second woman in history to have achieved the rank of four-star admiral in the Navy.

Biden further stated that Franchetti had shown her expertise both in operations and policy issues. While serving in the army, Franchetti had previously commanded two aircraft carrier strike groups in the Pacific, had worked as the director for strategy, plans, and policy of the Joint Staff, served as a U.S. Naval Forces Korea commander, Headed the 6th Fleet and even oversaw the Navy’s response to the chemical weapons used by Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

Austin, who had not recommended Franchetti for the position, still congratulated Biden for his selection, noting that he was proud to see her nominated for the position. On Austin’s recommendation, Paparo was nominated by Biden to become the commander of Indo-Pacific Command.

Franchetti’s confirmation is unlikely to move forward fast as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala, has been holding up the nominations in protest of the Defense Departments’ policy that provides compensation to service members who travel to a different state to get an abortion.

