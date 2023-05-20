Biden Finds Himself in Ugly New Battle With Democrats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A lawsuit stemming from the Trump administration is causing problems for the Biden administration, as members of the Democrat party have opposed the case.

The Biden administration previously opposed Carnahan v. Maloney, a lawsuit that would provide a minority group of Congressional lawmakers the power to investigate the President’s decisions and actions. The Supreme Court has now agreed to hear the case that was originally filed in 2017 by Congressional Democrats.

In the event that Democrats win in this case, it could potentially allow future minority lawmakers to be able to look into the president’s actions without requiring a subpoena or enough votes.

The Carnahan v. Maloney case was filed in 2017 after a group of Congressional Democrats requested access to records from the Biden administration about how Trump was allowed to hold the lease for a government-owned building only blocks away from the White House. The building had served as a hotel under Trump at the time and it was often used by both foreign leaders and GOP officials.

The General Services Administration provided to the groups with unredacted documents detailing the 2013 agreement between the GSA and a Trump business which allowed them to renovate the building and turn it into a hotel. However, when the Democrats tried to access more information, the GSA declined to provide it.

The Biden administration has opposed this lawsuit. They have further claimed that ruling in the Democrats’ favor, in this case, could potentially mean that future presidents would be forced to deal with a very large number of lawsuits that could distract the sitting president.

