Biden Judicial Nominee May Quietly Be Let Go

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Recent reports have come out about some Democrats also joining the GOP in opposing President Biden’s judicial nominee and lawyer Adeel A Mangi.

In only a few months, President Biden’s controversial pick is going to expire with the end of the 118th Congress. Some experts have speculated that this expiration is part of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and President Biden’s plans.

Former Senate Republican Conference chief of staff Ron Bonjean explained that there is no hope of a floor vote for this nominee especially as the November election is only a few months away. He continued by pointing out that more than likely they will just allow him to be in limbo in the hopes that he is going to end up withdrawing on his own.

Bonjean, who had previously worked for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch running his communications, has experience in these processes.

Currently, the White House has not made any public statement regarding their plans for Mangi’s nomination and whether it is ever going to end up being voted for on the chamber floor.

Syracuse University political science professor Grant Reeher pointed out that having a vote where they lose would just work as an advertisement for the problems that President Biden is currently facing with division in his party as a result of the Israel-Hamas war.

Rutgers University distinguished Professor Emeritus of Political Science Ross Baker argued that if there was a way for them to avoid this vote on the Congressional floor they would take it.

