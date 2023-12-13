Biden Kickstarts His Controversial Fundraising Tour

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill Biden, have organized six fundraising events and meetings following the end of the recent Hollywood industry strikes during the summer. Two of their events are set to take place in Southern California over the weekend.

Biden stated during the first fundraiser which started on Friday night that this had been a very successful night. He then joked that he would not be talking for too long as he pointed out that doing so was just standing between the audience and “Lenny Kravitz.” The famous rocker, who helped the president raise $8 million, was giving the headline performance on Friday.

The event also had many prominent Democrats in attendance including Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), as well as several celebrities including Barbra Streisand.

The president used the fundraising event as an opportunity to point out the differences between himself and his most likely opponent in the presidential race, former President Trump. Biden jokingly argued that Trump had failed to show up at the inauguration but that despite this he could not express disappointment over Trump not attending the event. He proceeded to joke that he doubted Trump would show up in his next inauguration.

The AP reported that campaign staff are expecting the fundraising haul this weekend to be the largest one achieved by the campaign to date. The Biden campaign has set the fourth-quarter goal at $67 million.

On Saturday, Biden attended a different private event at the home of DreamWorks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg.

