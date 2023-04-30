Biden Loses Critical Endorsement Ahead of 2024

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, the New Hampshire State Employees Association/SEIU Local 1984 released a statement that they would not be endorsing President Biden’s reelection bid for the White House and that they wanted to see a “competitive Democratic 2024 primary.”

The union, which is one of the largest labor unions in New Hampshire, has stated that in contrast to their Service Employees International Union, they would not be endorsing Biden for 2024. They further added that Biden’s “record and actions” during his first two years of office do “not merit an automatic re-endorsement.”

The union encouraged Biden to continue having conversations about labor policies and even visit New Hampshire again. In the statement, they write that it is important for the country to have a President that is “fully committed to labor” and who will “champion a significantly higher minimum wage, the PRO Act, Railroad workers’ right to strike, Starbucks workers’ right to organize, and truly all working people’s rights to a living wage.”

They added that as an organization, it is their obligation to stand up for the things that they believe in regards to their endorsements.

Biden announced his reelection bid on Tuesday in the early morning through a pre-taped video that was published on social media. Later on Tuesday, he made his first speech following his official campaign launch in front of a group of union workers. During this speech, he claimed to be the “most pro-union president” and stated that he was “proud of it.”

