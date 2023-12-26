Biden Makes Ridiculous Comments About Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, President Biden stated that former President Donald Trump’s decision to quote Russian President Vladimir Putin showed that he was “embracing” him. He added that this was unsurprising considering the agreements that have been made between Mar-a-Lago and Moscow.

Biden made the remarks during a campaign reception in Bethesda, Md., during which he referred to Trump’s remarks during a Saturday rally in New Hampshire where he had claimed that immigrants were “poisoning the blood” of the United States. These comments were criticized by many, including the Biden campaign which pointed out that these remarks were similar to the ones that the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had made before and during World War II. During that same speech, Trump had also quoted Putin.

Biden, while speaking to around 120 donors, argued that the language Trump was using closely resembled the language that Hitler had used, as he had referred to those who opposed him as “vermin” and had made comments about the poisoning of American blood. He pointed out that these latest remarks have even led to conservative Republicans speaking up against Trump.

On Saturday, during his remarks, Trump quoted Putin who claimed that the political persecutions against Trump were an indication of how rotten the political system in the United States was. He proceeded to argue that the U.S. was being poisoned from the immigrants who were entering the country and coming from all over the world.

Vice President Harris similarly commented that Trump’s remarks resembled the language that Adolf Hitler had used in the 1930s.

