Biden Says He’d Be Happy to Debate Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, President Biden stated during a surprise interview with Howard Stern on the radio, stated that he would be willing to have a debate against former President Donald Trump ahead of the November election.

Biden had told Stern during his radio show that he did not know when or where but that he would be happy to debate Trump. Stern then proceeded to suggest to Biden that if he were to stand next to Trump on stage he should tell the audience to find him 11,000 votes just so he could win the election. This was a reference to Trump’s infamous call after the 2020 election to Georgia’s secretary of state where he requested that he find him the vote to turn the state election.

Stern then asked rhetorically what they were debating and pointed out that it was astonishing how so many Americans expressed support for Trump.

Trump responded to Biden’s Friday interview with Stern regarding debating and stated that everyone knows that Biden did not mean his announcement and that he would not be debating. He added that in case Biden did mean it he was willing to fight at any place anytime.

The Biden campaign has previously attempted to avoid addressing the possibility of a presidential debate against Trump. Trump has always indicated that he would be open to debating Biden as many times as possible prior to the November election.

In the 2024 presidential election cycle, there are a total of three presidential debates starting in September. There is also one vice presidential debate that has been scheduled.

