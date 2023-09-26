Biden Sends 800 Troops to the Southern Border

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that they would deploy an additional 800 active-duty personnel at the Southern border in order to handle the recent surge in migrant crossings. As they noted, the new personnel were going to be entirely focused on logistics and border functions and would free up Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents who would be able to focus on their responsibilities.

Previously, the Defense Department had deployed 2,500 National Guard personnel who arrived at the Southern border to help the operations of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at the southern border. The White House has further stated that another 24,000 CBP officers and agents have been deployed at the border as well as 2,600 non uniformed officers.

The announcement is part of the new steps taken by the Biden administration in order to address the surge in migration in the past two months.

Following the end of Title 42, there was a decline in the number of migrant encounters at the border. Title 42, was a pandemic-era health policy that allowed border patrol agents to expel incoming migrants without needing to go through the regular asylum process.

The Biden administration has introduced a number of new policies in the past few months targeting the asylum-seeking processes as well as altering the mechanisms for the creation of appointments with Border Patrol officers. However, many of the policies created are being legally challenged by both sides of the political spectrum.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration stated that as part of their measures to address migration, they would be extending Temporary Protective Status (TPS) to all Venezuelans who are currently in the country.

