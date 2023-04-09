Biden Strips Welfare From Who?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Biden administration has been criticized for its latest proposal, which would reduce the access that low-income families have to dairy at a time when inflation is at a four-decade high.

The new proposal would reduce the amount of milk that participants could gain access to through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) food benefits program. In fact, the reduction could be as much as 25 percent.

International Dairy Foods Association president and CEO Michael Dykes stated that there has not yet been a detailed explanation provided for this change.

During a segment on “Fox & Friends First,” Dykes told Ashley Stohmier on Wednesday, that it was “stunning to us that they would do this.” He further added that there is no solid reason for this reduction which would reduce the amount of milk that WIC moms and their children would have by up to three gallons per month. He additionally stated that there was currently no explanation provided for this “abrupt change.”

WIC is a government-run program that helps provide “supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women.” They also use federal funds to help infants at nutritional risk up to the age of five.

Dykes claimed that this change could have a negative impact on the health of women and children across the nation as 90 percent of Americans currently do not receive the three servings of dairy per day that would help them meet their nutritional needs.

