Biden Team Goes After Nikki Haley for Abortion Stance

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, the Biden campaign released a statement slamming former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, arguing that her stance on abortion rights meant that she was not a “moderate.”

In the campaign statement, they noted that she is not a moderate but rather an “anti-abortion MAGA extremist” who is looking to remove the freedom of women in the same way that she had done during her time serving as the governor. They added that Haley was now promising that every woman across the nation would face exactly the same fears and anxiety that the women in her state had faced.

The 2024 campaigns have heavily focused on Abortions so far, with many Republican candidates having fought over whether or not there should be a national abortion ban placed. However, Haley has thus far refused to back the idea of a national ban.

Still, the Biden campaign pointed out that Haley during a Daily Signal interview had argued that if a 6-week national abortion ban were to pass she would be signing it. In the past, Haley has also argued that it would be impossible for this type of legislation to pass in Congress and that instead, the GOP should be focusing on passing restrictions on a state level.

Earlier this month, during the third Republican primary debate, Haley had argued that she would support anything that had passed but that it was necessary to be honest with the American public. He added that if something won the 60 votes in the Senate, she would sign it, however, she was not going to promise something that she did not have the necessary votes for.

